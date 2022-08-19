Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 9,557 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $31.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

