Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $39.57 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

