Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Commerce Bank grew its position in SAP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SAP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

