Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 128 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $122.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

