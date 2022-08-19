Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.7 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Manitowoc has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,619 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.