Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

