M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

MWE opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.82. The company has a market cap of £53.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

