M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
MWE opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.82. The company has a market cap of £53.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
