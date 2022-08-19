M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

