M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 425,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,199,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.