LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $16.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

LYB stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.16.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

