Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

LAZR stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750 in the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

