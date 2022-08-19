LOCGame (LOCG) Price Down 21.2% This Week

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $95,213.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LOCGame Coin Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.