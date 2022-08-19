Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $96.47 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

