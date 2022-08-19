Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

LQDT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $705.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $2,382,116. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

