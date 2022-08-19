Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,218. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,211. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

