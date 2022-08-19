Linker Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $1,476.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

