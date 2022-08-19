Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LIN traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average is $303.73.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

