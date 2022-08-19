Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $62.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $50.87 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

