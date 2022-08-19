Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.93

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 373271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

