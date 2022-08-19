LGT Group Foundation Purchases 30,626 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,733,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $5.36 on Friday, hitting $276.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

