LGT Group Foundation Has $50.47 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average of $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

