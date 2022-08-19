LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

