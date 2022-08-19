LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 20,266 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.97. 74,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

