LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €92.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.90 ($94.80) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €81.94 ($83.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.06. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

