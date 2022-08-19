Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

