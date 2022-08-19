Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1 %

LNTH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 193.91 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.