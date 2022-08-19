Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 528

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

LRE stock opened at GBX 490.60 ($5.93) on Monday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

