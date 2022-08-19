Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.21

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 7742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4319 per share. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

