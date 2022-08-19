Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

