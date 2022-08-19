Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.