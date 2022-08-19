Kleros Hits Market Cap of $18.52 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $1.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008780 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

