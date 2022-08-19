Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 706 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

