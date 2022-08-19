Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $87,244,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

