Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.