Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.38 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

