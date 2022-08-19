Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
NYSE KRC opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
