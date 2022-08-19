Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Kidoz Stock Performance

Shares of KDOZF stock remained flat at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Kidoz has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.