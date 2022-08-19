Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Issues Earnings Results

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.
Kidoz Stock Performance
Shares of Kidoz stock remained flat at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.70. Kidoz has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
About Kidoz
