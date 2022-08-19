Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.51. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.79.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

