Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,498. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

