Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Karora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$584.66 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

