Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.98. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

