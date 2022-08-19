K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $131.00

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.85 ($1.59), with a volume of 3127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.72).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.60.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.