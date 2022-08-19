JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBBTF. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 405.00 to 280.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.13.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

