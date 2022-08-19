JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 12.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,180,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,344,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $149.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,915. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.