JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$28.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.63.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
