JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €63.10 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €63.10 ($64.39) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €50.24 ($51.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.87 and a 200 day moving average of €52.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €43.20 ($44.08) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($69.04).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

