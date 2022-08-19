Joseph P. Zavaglia Sells 5,200 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 12,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

