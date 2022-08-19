Jorge Celaya Sells 5,080 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 113,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,218. The firm has a market cap of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

