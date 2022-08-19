John Paul Johnson Sells 18,434 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Evolent Health Price Performance
NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 963,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Institutional Trading of Evolent Health
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.