John Paul Johnson Sells 18,434 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 963,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 145.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 702,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 560,438 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 497,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

